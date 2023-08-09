Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.58 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.58 crore in June 2023 up 34.34% from Rs. 72.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 183.57% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2023 up 2780% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2022.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 336.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and 84.90% over the last 12 months.