English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.58 crore, up 34.34% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.58 crore in June 2023 up 34.34% from Rs. 72.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2023 up 183.57% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2023 up 2780% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.37 in June 2022.

    Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 336.15 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.73% returns over the last 6 months and 84.90% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Rectifiers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.58111.5972.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.58111.5972.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.1381.4956.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.902.561.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.339.749.67
    Depreciation1.551.371.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.586.784.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.099.65-1.51
    Other Income0.060.140.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.159.79-1.49
    Interest2.522.271.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.637.52-3.21
    Exceptional Items---10.77--
    P/L Before Tax2.63-3.25-3.21
    Tax0.73-0.79-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.90-2.46-2.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.90-2.46-2.27
    Equity Share Capital3.423.423.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.11-1.48-1.37
    Diluted EPS1.10-1.48-1.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.11-1.48-1.37
    Diluted EPS1.10-1.48-1.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Hind Rectifiers #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!