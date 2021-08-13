Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore, up 54.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.45 crore in June 2021 up 54.25% from Rs. 47.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2021 up 322.07% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021 up 51.03% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2020.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 159.25 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.09% returns over the last 6 months and 24.46% over the last 12 months.