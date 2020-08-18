Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.62 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.62 crore in June 2020 down 30.33% from Rs. 68.35 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020 down 92.95% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2020 down 64.92% from Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2019.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 160.80 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.