Hind Rectifiers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.35 crore, up 57.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.35 crore in June 2019 up 57.92% from Rs. 43.28 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2019 up 292.62% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.72 crore in June 2019 up 130.33% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2018.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2018.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 115.00 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -12.08% over the last 12 months.