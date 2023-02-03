 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 94.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 84.81% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

Hind Rectifiers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.23 77.64 94.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.23 77.64 94.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 85.30 66.56 67.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.54 -3.10 6.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.89 9.78 9.46
Depreciation 1.25 1.28 1.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.04 6.61 6.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.30 -3.49 3.52
Other Income 0.04 0.06 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.34 -3.43 3.56
Interest 1.99 2.15 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.35 -5.58 1.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.35 -5.58 1.89
Tax 0.93 -1.52 0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.42 -4.06 1.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.42 -4.06 1.31
Equity Share Capital 3.31 3.31 3.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -2.45 0.79
Diluted EPS 1.45 -2.44 0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -2.45 0.79
Diluted EPS 1.45 -2.44 0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
