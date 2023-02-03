English
    Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 94.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 84.81% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

    Hind Rectifiers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.2377.6494.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.2377.6494.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.3066.5667.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.54-3.106.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.899.789.46
    Depreciation1.251.281.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.046.616.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.30-3.493.52
    Other Income0.040.060.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.34-3.433.56
    Interest1.992.151.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.35-5.581.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.35-5.581.89
    Tax0.93-1.520.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.42-4.061.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.42-4.061.31
    Equity Share Capital3.313.313.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.46-2.450.79
    Diluted EPS1.45-2.440.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.46-2.450.79
    Diluted EPS1.45-2.440.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited