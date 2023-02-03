Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore, up 3.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.23 crore in December 2022 up 3.24% from Rs. 94.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2022 up 84.81% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2022 up 40.21% from Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2021.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2021.

