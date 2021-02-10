Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 70.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 down 66.06% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2020 down 41.92% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2019.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2019.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 156.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -23.05% over the last 12 months.