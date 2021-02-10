MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.00 crore in December 2020 up 15.38% from Rs. 70.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 down 66.06% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2020 down 41.92% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2019.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.24 in December 2019.

Close

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 156.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.82% returns over the last 6 months and -23.05% over the last 12 months.

Hind Rectifiers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations81.00100.9170.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.00100.9170.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.3368.2459.16
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.0011.24-9.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.498.267.43
Depreciation0.960.911.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.325.935.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.906.337.23
Other Income0.040.090.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.936.427.42
Interest2.262.392.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.674.035.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.674.035.26
Tax0.421.171.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.252.863.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.252.863.69
Equity Share Capital3.313.313.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.751.732.24
Diluted EPS0.751.732.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.751.732.24
Diluted EPS0.751.732.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Hind Rectifiers #Results
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.