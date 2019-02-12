Hind Rectifiers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 68.53 crore, up 135.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.53 crore in December 2018 up 135.19% from Rs. 29.14 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2018 up 378.56% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2018 up 132.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 101.55 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -34.23% over the last 12 months.