Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.66 crore in September 2022 down 112.77% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2022 down 308.99% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.
|
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139.36
|124.40
|118.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139.36
|124.40
|118.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.18
|78.97
|89.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.55
|3.14
|-22.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|23.16
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.88
|11.03
|11.81
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.49
|11.66
|38.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.94
|-3.85
|0.98
|Other Income
|7.97
|2.38
|2.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.97
|-1.48
|3.38
|Interest
|12.69
|12.47
|13.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.66
|-13.94
|-9.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.66
|-13.94
|-9.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.66
|-13.94
|-9.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.66
|-13.94
|-9.71
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-2.08
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-2.08
|-1.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-2.08
|-1.45
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-2.08
|-1.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited