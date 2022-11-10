Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.66 crore in September 2022 down 112.77% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2022 down 308.99% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)