    Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.66 crore in September 2022 down 112.77% from Rs. 9.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.67 crore in September 2022 down 308.99% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.36124.40118.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.36124.40118.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials105.1878.9789.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.553.14-22.07
    Power & Fuel--23.16--
    Employees Cost14.8811.0311.81
    Depreciation0.300.290.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4911.6638.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.94-3.850.98
    Other Income7.972.382.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.97-1.483.38
    Interest12.6912.4713.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.66-13.94-9.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.66-13.94-9.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.66-13.94-9.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.66-13.94-9.71
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-2.08-1.45
    Diluted EPS-3.08-2.08-1.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.08-2.08-1.45
    Diluted EPS-3.08-2.08-1.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
