Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in September 2020 up 33.81% from Rs. 79.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020 up 94% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2020 up 449.06% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2019.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)

Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations106.9979.2179.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations106.9979.2179.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.8736.9965.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.147.85-18.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.1611.8911.36
Depreciation0.310.330.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.6222.6728.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.16-0.52-7.37
Other Income2.481.933.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.641.40-4.02
Interest13.6413.4114.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.99-12.01-18.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.99-12.01-18.55
Tax-----2.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.99-12.01-16.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.99-12.01-16.55
Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.15-1.79-2.46
Diluted EPS-0.15-1.79-2.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.15-1.79-2.46
Diluted EPS-0.15-1.79-2.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Org Chem #Hindustan Organic Chemicals #Results

