Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in September 2020 up 33.81% from Rs. 79.96 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020 up 94% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2020 up 449.06% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2019.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)