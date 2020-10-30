Hind Org Chem Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore, up 33.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.99 crore in September 2020 up 33.81% from Rs. 79.96 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2020 up 94% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2020 up 449.06% from Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2019.
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.99
|79.21
|79.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.99
|79.21
|79.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.87
|36.99
|65.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.14
|7.85
|-18.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.16
|11.89
|11.36
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.33
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.62
|22.67
|28.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.16
|-0.52
|-7.37
|Other Income
|2.48
|1.93
|3.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.64
|1.40
|-4.02
|Interest
|13.64
|13.41
|14.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-12.01
|-18.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.99
|-12.01
|-18.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-12.01
|-16.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-12.01
|-16.55
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-1.79
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-1.79
|-2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-1.79
|-2.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-1.79
|-2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 05:00 pm