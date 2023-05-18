Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 106.49% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2023 down 69.03% from Rs. 48.69 crore in March 2022.
Hind Org Chem shares closed at 26.62 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.84
|173.84
|196.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.84
|173.84
|196.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.53
|112.12
|129.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|13.75
|-12.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|30.28
|Employees Cost
|7.06
|10.60
|10.55
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.34
|40.32
|14.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.13
|-3.25
|24.31
|Other Income
|-1.35
|2.55
|24.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.78
|-0.70
|48.40
|Interest
|17.11
|12.60
|12.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-13.30
|35.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.32
|-13.30
|35.78
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.32
|-13.30
|35.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.32
|-13.30
|35.78
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.98
|5.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.98
|5.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-1.98
|5.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-1.98
|5.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
