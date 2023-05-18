Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 106.49% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2023 down 69.03% from Rs. 48.69 crore in March 2022.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 26.62 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.