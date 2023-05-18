English
    Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2023 down 106.49% from Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2023 down 69.03% from Rs. 48.69 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Org Chem shares closed at 26.62 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.20% returns over the last 6 months and -5.27% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Organic Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.84173.84196.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.84173.84196.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.53112.12129.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4913.75-12.78
    Power & Fuel----30.28
    Employees Cost7.0610.6010.55
    Depreciation0.300.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3440.3214.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.13-3.2524.31
    Other Income-1.352.5524.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.78-0.7048.40
    Interest17.1112.6012.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.32-13.3035.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.32-13.3035.78
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.32-13.3035.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.32-13.3035.78
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-1.985.33
    Diluted EPS-0.35-1.985.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-1.985.33
    Diluted EPS-0.35-1.985.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 18, 2023 10:04 pm