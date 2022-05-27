 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.26 crore, up 77.83% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 196.26 crore in March 2022 up 77.83% from Rs. 110.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in March 2022 up 169.86% from Rs. 13.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.69 crore in March 2022 up 83.18% from Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2021.

Hind Org Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 5.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)

Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 196.26 102.44 110.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 196.26 102.44 110.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.31 58.02 52.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.78 11.95 -5.13
Power & Fuel 30.28 18.66 --
Employees Cost 10.55 10.98 9.66
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.31 11.79 30.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.31 -9.25 22.01
Other Income 24.09 1.92 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.40 -7.33 26.35
Interest 12.62 12.68 13.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.78 -20.02 13.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 35.78 -20.02 13.26
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.78 -20.02 13.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.78 -20.02 13.26
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 -2.98 1.97
Diluted EPS 5.33 -2.98 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.33 -2.98 1.97
Diluted EPS 5.33 -2.98 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:30 pm
