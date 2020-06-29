Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.74 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.74 crore in March 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 91.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020 down 94.8% from Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 106.94% from Rs. 35.02 crore in March 2019.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)