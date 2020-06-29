Hind Org Chem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.74 crore, down 5.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.74 crore in March 2020 down 5.63% from Rs. 91.91 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.47 crore in March 2020 down 94.8% from Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 106.94% from Rs. 35.02 crore in March 2019.
Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.74
|68.08
|91.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.74
|68.08
|91.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.30
|31.82
|54.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.08
|18.10
|-4.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|17.90
|Employees Cost
|16.02
|11.47
|19.27
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.31
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.82
|27.91
|-0.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.69
|-21.53
|4.71
|Other Income
|11.89
|2.12
|29.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|-19.41
|34.65
|Interest
|13.67
|13.74
|21.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.47
|-33.15
|12.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.47
|-33.15
|12.89
|Tax
|--
|--
|21.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.47
|-33.15
|-8.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.47
|-33.15
|-8.46
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-4.94
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-4.94
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-4.94
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-4.94
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:36 am