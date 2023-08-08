English
    Hind Org Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2023 down 66.4% from Rs. 13.94 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2023 down 397.48% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022.Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
    Hindustan Organic Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.46193.84124.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.46193.84124.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.67130.5378.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.310.493.14
    Power & Fuel----23.16
    Employees Cost9.937.0611.03
    Depreciation0.310.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1239.3411.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.2716.13-3.85
    Other Income3.05-1.352.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.2314.78-1.48
    Interest16.9717.1112.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.20-2.32-13.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.20-2.32-13.94
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.20-2.32-13.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.20-2.32-13.94
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.45-0.35-2.08
    Diluted EPS-3.45-0.35-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.45-0.35-2.08
    Diluted EPS-3.45-0.35-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 08, 2023

