Hind Org Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 145.46 193.84 124.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 145.46 193.84 124.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 110.67 130.53 78.97 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.31 0.49 3.14 Power & Fuel -- -- 23.16 Employees Cost 9.93 7.06 11.03 Depreciation 0.31 0.30 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.12 39.34 11.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.27 16.13 -3.85 Other Income 3.05 -1.35 2.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.23 14.78 -1.48 Interest 16.97 17.11 12.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.20 -2.32 -13.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -23.20 -2.32 -13.94 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.20 -2.32 -13.94 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.20 -2.32 -13.94 Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.45 -0.35 -2.08 Diluted EPS -3.45 -0.35 -2.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.45 -0.35 -2.08 Diluted EPS -3.45 -0.35 -2.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited