Hind Org Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore, up 653.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore in June 2022 up 653.19% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in June 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 29.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)