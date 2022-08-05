Hind Org Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore, up 653.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore in June 2022 up 653.19% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.94 crore in June 2022 up 52.41% from Rs. 29.30 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2022 up 92.59% from Rs. 16.07 crore in June 2021.
|
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.40
|196.26
|16.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.40
|196.26
|16.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.97
|129.31
|2.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.14
|-12.78
|8.59
|Power & Fuel
|23.16
|30.28
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.03
|10.55
|11.86
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.66
|14.31
|13.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.85
|24.31
|-19.37
|Other Income
|2.38
|24.09
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|48.40
|-16.36
|Interest
|12.47
|12.62
|12.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.94
|35.78
|-29.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.94
|35.78
|-29.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.94
|35.78
|-29.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.94
|35.78
|-29.30
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|5.33
|-4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|5.33
|-4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|5.33
|-4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|5.33
|-4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited