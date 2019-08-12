Hind Org Chem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore, down 55.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.23 crore in June 2019 down 55.39% from Rs. 146.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.51 crore in June 2019 down 170.93% from Rs. 40.20 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.89 crore in June 2019 down 121.24% from Rs. 55.98 crore in June 2018.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)