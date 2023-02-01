 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore in December 2022 up 69.7% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 20.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021. Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations173.84139.36102.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations173.84139.36102.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials112.12105.1858.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.75-2.5511.95
Power & Fuel----18.66
Employees Cost10.6014.8810.98
Depreciation0.300.300.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.3237.4911.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-15.94-9.25
Other Income2.557.971.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-7.97-7.33
Interest12.6012.6912.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.30-20.66-20.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-13.30-20.66-20.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.30-20.66-20.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.30-20.66-20.02
Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
Diluted EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
Diluted EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm