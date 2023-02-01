Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 173.84 139.36 102.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 173.84 139.36 102.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 112.12 105.18 58.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.75 -2.55 11.95 Power & Fuel -- -- 18.66 Employees Cost 10.60 14.88 10.98 Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.32 37.49 11.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.25 -15.94 -9.25 Other Income 2.55 7.97 1.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.70 -7.97 -7.33 Interest 12.60 12.69 12.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.30 -20.66 -20.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -13.30 -20.66 -20.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.30 -20.66 -20.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.30 -20.66 -20.02 Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.98 -3.08 -2.98 Diluted EPS -1.98 -3.08 -2.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.98 -3.08 -2.98 Diluted EPS -1.98 -3.08 -2.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited