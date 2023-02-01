Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore in December 2022 up 69.7% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 20.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.84
|139.36
|102.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.84
|139.36
|102.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.12
|105.18
|58.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.75
|-2.55
|11.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|18.66
|Employees Cost
|10.60
|14.88
|10.98
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.32
|37.49
|11.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.25
|-15.94
|-9.25
|Other Income
|2.55
|7.97
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-7.97
|-7.33
|Interest
|12.60
|12.69
|12.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.30
|-20.66
|-20.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.30
|-20.66
|-20.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.30
|-20.66
|-20.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.30
|-20.66
|-20.02
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-3.08
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-3.08
|-2.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.98
|-3.08
|-2.98
|Diluted EPS
|-1.98
|-3.08
|-2.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited