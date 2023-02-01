English
    Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore in December 2022 up 69.7% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.30 crore in December 2022 up 33.56% from Rs. 20.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021.Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
    Hindustan Organic Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations173.84139.36102.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations173.84139.36102.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.12105.1858.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.75-2.5511.95
    Power & Fuel----18.66
    Employees Cost10.6014.8810.98
    Depreciation0.300.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3237.4911.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.25-15.94-9.25
    Other Income2.557.971.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-7.97-7.33
    Interest12.6012.6912.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.30-20.66-20.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.30-20.66-20.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.30-20.66-20.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.30-20.66-20.02
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
    Diluted EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
    Diluted EPS-1.98-3.08-2.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited