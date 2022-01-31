Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore in December 2021 down 10.93% from Rs. 115.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.02 crore in December 2021 down 231.56% from Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2021 down 124.47% from Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2020.

