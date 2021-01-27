Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 115.01 crore, up 68.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.01 crore in December 2020 up 68.93% from Rs. 68.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.21 crore in December 2020 up 145.89% from Rs. 33.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.77 crore in December 2020 up 250.63% from Rs. 19.10 crore in December 2019.

Hind Org Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.94 in December 2019.

