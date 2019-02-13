Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore, up 81.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore in December 2018 up 81.14% from Rs. 63.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2018 up 77.07% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2018 up 659.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 33.95 on November 13, 2018 (BSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.