Hind Org Chem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore, up 81.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 115.02 crore in December 2018 up 81.14% from Rs. 63.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2018 up 77.07% from Rs. 27.02 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2018 up 659.26% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.
Hind Org Chem shares closed at 33.95 on November 13, 2018 (BSE) and has given 42.65% returns over the last 6 months and 32.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|115.02
|118.84
|63.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|115.02
|118.84
|63.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.86
|59.41
|43.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.79
|3.22
|-18.98
|Power & Fuel
|19.40
|22.10
|15.03
|Employees Cost
|12.81
|9.26
|17.77
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.46
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.20
|24.02
|8.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.50
|0.37
|-2.95
|Other Income
|10.10
|39.61
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.59
|39.98
|-2.12
|Interest
|14.79
|13.86
|24.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.19
|26.12
|-27.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.19
|26.12
|-27.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.19
|26.12
|-27.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.19
|26.12
|-27.02
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-1,307.20
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.89
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|3.89
|-4.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|3.89
|-4.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|3.89
|-4.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited