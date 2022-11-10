 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Org Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.99 crore in September 2022 down 98.21% from Rs. 10.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 down 396.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2021.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 139.36 124.40 118.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 139.36 124.40 118.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 105.18 78.97 89.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.55 3.14 -22.07
Power & Fuel -- 23.16 --
Employees Cost 16.24 11.55 12.43
Depreciation 0.30 0.29 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.77 12.04 38.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.57 -4.76 -0.06
Other Income 8.99 2.49 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.57 -2.27 2.50
Interest 12.66 12.50 13.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.23 -14.77 -10.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.23 -14.77 -10.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.23 -14.77 -10.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.23 -14.77 -10.59
Minority Interest 0.25 0.36 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -20.99 -14.41 -10.59
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.16 -2.20 -1.58
Diluted EPS -3.16 -2.20 -1.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.16 -2.20 -1.58
Diluted EPS -3.16 -2.20 -1.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
