Hind Org Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.99 crore in September 2022 down 98.21% from Rs. 10.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 down 396.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2021.
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139.36
|124.40
|118.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139.36
|124.40
|118.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.18
|78.97
|89.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.55
|3.14
|-22.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|23.16
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.24
|11.55
|12.43
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.77
|12.04
|38.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.57
|-4.76
|-0.06
|Other Income
|8.99
|2.49
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.57
|-2.27
|2.50
|Interest
|12.66
|12.50
|13.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.23
|-14.77
|-10.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.23
|-14.77
|-10.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.23
|-14.77
|-10.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.23
|-14.77
|-10.59
|Minority Interest
|0.25
|0.36
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-20.99
|-14.41
|-10.59
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.16
|-2.20
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-2.20
|-1.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.16
|-2.20
|-1.58
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-2.20
|-1.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
