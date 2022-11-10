Hind Org Chem Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore, up 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.36 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 118.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.99 crore in September 2022 down 98.21% from Rs. 10.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2022 down 396.42% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)