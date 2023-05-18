Hind Org Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 down 116.66% from Rs. 33.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.04% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2022.
Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.84
|173.84
|196.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.84
|173.84
|196.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.53
|112.12
|129.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|13.75
|-12.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|30.28
|Employees Cost
|7.79
|10.62
|11.18
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.20
|40.74
|18.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.54
|-3.69
|19.23
|Other Income
|-1.08
|2.62
|25.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.47
|-1.07
|45.05
|Interest
|17.11
|12.62
|12.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.64
|-13.69
|32.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.64
|-13.69
|32.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.64
|-13.69
|32.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.64
|-13.69
|32.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|1.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.64
|-13.69
|33.84
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-2.04
|4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-2.04
|4.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-2.04
|4.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-2.04
|4.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited