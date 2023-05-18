Hind Org Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 down 116.66% from Rs. 33.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.04% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2022.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)