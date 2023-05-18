English
    Hind Org Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.84 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 196.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2023 down 116.66% from Rs. 33.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.77 crore in March 2023 down 74.04% from Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)

    Hindustan Organic Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.84173.84196.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.84173.84196.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.53112.12129.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.4913.75-12.78
    Power & Fuel----30.28
    Employees Cost7.7910.6211.18
    Depreciation0.300.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2040.7418.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.54-3.6919.23
    Other Income-1.082.6225.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.47-1.0745.05
    Interest17.1112.6212.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.64-13.6932.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.64-13.6932.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.64-13.6932.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.64-13.6932.34
    Minority Interest----1.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.64-13.6933.84
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-2.044.81
    Diluted EPS-0.84-2.044.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.84-2.044.81
    Diluted EPS-0.84-2.044.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Org Chem #Hindustan Organic Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 18, 2023 09:55 pm