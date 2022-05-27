Hind Org Chem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.26 crore, up 77.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.26 crore in March 2022 up 77.52% from Rs. 110.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.84 crore in March 2022 up 236.54% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.34 crore in March 2022 up 117.15% from Rs. 20.88 crore in March 2021.

Hind Org Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 4.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 27.75 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)