Hind Org Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.11 crore in June 2023 down 60.38% from Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2023 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)