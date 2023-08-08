English
    Hind Org Chem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.46 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 124.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.11 crore in June 2023 down 60.38% from Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.75 crore in June 2023 down 190.4% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

    Hindustan Organic Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.46193.84124.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.46193.84124.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.67130.5378.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.310.493.14
    Power & Fuel----23.16
    Employees Cost9.937.7911.55
    Depreciation0.310.300.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4042.2012.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.5512.54-4.76
    Other Income3.49-1.082.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.0611.47-2.27
    Interest16.9717.1112.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.04-5.64-14.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-23.04-5.64-14.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.04-5.64-14.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.04-5.64-14.77
    Minority Interest-0.07--0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-23.11-5.64-14.41
    Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.43-0.84-2.20
    Diluted EPS-3.43-0.84-2.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.43-0.84-2.20
    Diluted EPS-3.43-0.84-2.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

