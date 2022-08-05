Hind Org Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore, up 653.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore in June 2022 up 653.19% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 up 51.6% from Rs. 29.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 88.28% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)