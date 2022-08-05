 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hind Org Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore, up 653.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore in June 2022 up 653.19% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 up 51.6% from Rs. 29.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 88.28% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)

Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.40 196.26 16.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.40 196.26 16.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.97 129.39 2.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.14 -12.78 8.59
Power & Fuel 23.16 30.28 --
Employees Cost 11.55 11.18 12.44
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.04 18.67 13.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.76 19.23 -20.39
Other Income 2.49 25.82 3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.27 45.05 -17.18
Interest 12.50 12.71 12.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.77 32.34 -30.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.77 32.34 -30.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.77 32.34 -30.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.77 32.34 -30.13
Minority Interest 0.36 1.50 0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.41 33.84 -29.77
Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.20 4.81 -4.49
Diluted EPS -2.20 4.81 -4.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.20 4.81 -4.49
Diluted EPS -2.20 4.81 -4.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Org Chem #Hindustan Organic Chemicals #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.