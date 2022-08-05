Hind Org Chem Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore, up 653.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.40 crore in June 2022 up 653.19% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.41 crore in June 2022 up 51.6% from Rs. 29.77 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 88.28% from Rs. 16.89 crore in June 2021.
|
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|124.40
|196.26
|16.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|124.40
|196.26
|16.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.97
|129.39
|2.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.14
|-12.78
|8.59
|Power & Fuel
|23.16
|30.28
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.55
|11.18
|12.44
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.04
|18.67
|13.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.76
|19.23
|-20.39
|Other Income
|2.49
|25.82
|3.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.27
|45.05
|-17.18
|Interest
|12.50
|12.71
|12.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.77
|32.34
|-30.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.77
|32.34
|-30.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.77
|32.34
|-30.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.77
|32.34
|-30.13
|Minority Interest
|0.36
|1.50
|0.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.41
|33.84
|-29.77
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|4.81
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|4.81
|-4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|4.81
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|4.81
|-4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited