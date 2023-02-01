Hind Org Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore in December 2022 up 69.7% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 90.4% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|173.84
|139.36
|102.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|173.84
|139.36
|102.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.12
|105.18
|58.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.75
|-2.55
|11.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|18.66
|Employees Cost
|10.62
|16.24
|11.54
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.30
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.74
|37.77
|12.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.69
|-17.57
|-10.33
|Other Income
|2.62
|8.99
|2.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-8.57
|-8.31
|Interest
|12.62
|12.66
|12.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.69
|-21.23
|-20.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.69
|-21.23
|-20.99
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.69
|-21.23
|-20.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.69
|-21.23
|-20.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.25
|0.43
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.69
|-20.99
|-20.57
|Equity Share Capital
|67.27
|67.27
|67.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|-3.16
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|-3.16
|-3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|-3.16
|-3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-2.04
|-3.16
|-3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
