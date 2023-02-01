 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Org Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Organic Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore in December 2022 up 69.7% from Rs. 102.44 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2022 up 33.41% from Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 90.4% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021. Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)
Hindustan Organic Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations173.84139.36102.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations173.84139.36102.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials112.12105.1858.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.75-2.5511.95
Power & Fuel----18.66
Employees Cost10.6216.2411.54
Depreciation0.300.300.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.7437.7712.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.69-17.57-10.33
Other Income2.628.992.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-8.57-8.31
Interest12.6212.6612.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.69-21.23-20.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-13.69-21.23-20.99
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.69-21.23-20.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.69-21.23-20.99
Minority Interest--0.250.43
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.69-20.99-20.57
Equity Share Capital67.2767.2767.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.04-3.16-3.13
Diluted EPS-2.04-3.16-3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.04-3.16-3.13
Diluted EPS-2.04-3.16-3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Org Chem #Hindustan Organic Chemicals #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:55 pm