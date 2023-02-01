Hind Org Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 173.84 crore, up 69.7% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 173.84 139.36 102.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 173.84 139.36 102.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 112.12 105.18 58.02 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.75 -2.55 11.95 Power & Fuel -- -- 18.66 Employees Cost 10.62 16.24 11.54 Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.74 37.77 12.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.69 -17.57 -10.33 Other Income 2.62 8.99 2.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.07 -8.57 -8.31 Interest 12.62 12.66 12.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.69 -21.23 -20.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -13.69 -21.23 -20.99 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.69 -21.23 -20.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.69 -21.23 -20.99 Minority Interest -- 0.25 0.43 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.69 -20.99 -20.57 Equity Share Capital 67.27 67.27 67.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.04 -3.16 -3.13 Diluted EPS -2.04 -3.16 -3.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.04 -3.16 -3.13 Diluted EPS -2.04 -3.16 -3.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited