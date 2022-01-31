Hind Org Chem Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore, down 11.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.44 crore in December 2021 down 11.25% from Rs. 115.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.57 crore in December 2021 down 238.97% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021 down 128.58% from Rs. 28.06 crore in December 2020.

Hind Org Chem shares closed at 19.90 on August 16, 2017 (NSE)