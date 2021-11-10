Hind Nat Glass Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 493.55 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 493.55 crore in September 2021 up 0.7% from Rs. 490.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.19 crore in September 2021 up 32.03% from Rs. 85.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.10 crore in September 2021 up 2058.88% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 30.40 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.48% over the last 12 months.