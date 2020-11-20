Hind Nat Glass Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.10 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.10 crore in September 2020 down 13.47% from Rs. 566.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.61 crore in September 2020 down 187.28% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020 down 98.42% from Rs. 67.64 crore in September 2019.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 27.60 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.68% over the last 12 months.