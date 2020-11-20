Hind Nat Glass Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.10 crore, down 13.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 490.10 crore in September 2020 down 13.47% from Rs. 566.42 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 85.61 crore in September 2020 down 187.28% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2020 down 98.42% from Rs. 67.64 crore in September 2019.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 27.60 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.68% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|490.10
|294.86
|566.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|490.10
|294.86
|566.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.08
|121.47
|177.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.74
|-67.36
|-19.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.40
|44.45
|58.90
|Depreciation
|33.57
|34.53
|37.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|301.80
|198.70
|293.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.01
|-36.93
|19.22
|Other Income
|2.51
|1.51
|11.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.50
|-35.42
|30.38
|Interest
|53.11
|55.38
|60.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.61
|-90.80
|-29.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.61
|-90.80
|-29.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-85.61
|-90.80
|-29.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-85.61
|-90.80
|-29.80
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.56
|-10.14
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-9.56
|-10.14
|-3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.56
|-10.14
|-3.32
|Diluted EPS
|-9.56
|-10.14
|-3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am