    Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.47 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 661.47 crore in March 2023 up 11.41% from Rs. 593.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2023 up 115.51% from Rs. 120.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.36 crore in March 2023 up 165.72% from Rs. 87.28 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Nat Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.49 in March 2022.

    Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 10.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 12 months.

    Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations661.47593.69593.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations661.47593.69593.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials226.58217.12245.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.896.3840.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.7449.6954.79
    Depreciation23.2724.5829.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses319.58302.08344.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.19-6.16-121.84
    Other Income2.910.215.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.09-5.95-116.64
    Interest14.941.684.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.16-7.63-120.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.16-7.63-120.78
    Tax0.43----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.73-7.63-120.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.73-7.63-120.78
    Equity Share Capital17.9117.9117.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.09-0.85-13.49
    Diluted EPS2.09-0.85-13.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.09-0.85-13.49
    Diluted EPS2.09-0.85-13.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Hind Nat Glass #Hindusthan National Glass and Industries #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 02:00 pm