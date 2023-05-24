Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 661.47 crore, up 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.47 crore in March 2023 up 11.41% from Rs. 593.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.73 crore in March 2023 up 115.51% from Rs. 120.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.36 crore in March 2023 up 165.72% from Rs. 87.28 crore in March 2022.

Hind Nat Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.49 in March 2022.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 10.00 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 12 months.