Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 592.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.78 crore in March 2022 down 121.66% from Rs. 54.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.28 crore in March 2022 down 395.36% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2021.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 14.00 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)