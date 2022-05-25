 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 592.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.78 crore in March 2022 down 121.66% from Rs. 54.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.28 crore in March 2022 down 395.36% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2021.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 14.00 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.75 584.74 592.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.75 584.74 592.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 245.65 188.16 167.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 40.93 68.67 59.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 54.79 52.78 47.39
Depreciation 29.36 29.51 34.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.86 336.45 293.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -121.84 -90.83 -10.19
Other Income 5.20 1.98 5.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -116.64 -88.85 -4.97
Interest 4.14 13.15 49.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -120.78 -102.00 -54.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -120.78 -102.00 -54.49
Tax -- 0.03 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -120.78 -102.03 -54.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -120.78 -102.03 -54.49
Equity Share Capital 17.91 17.91 17.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.49 -11.39 -6.09
Diluted EPS -13.49 -11.39 -6.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -13.49 -11.39 -6.09
Diluted EPS -13.49 -11.39 -6.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 25, 2022
