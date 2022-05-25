Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore, up 0.23% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 593.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.23% from Rs. 592.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.78 crore in March 2022 down 121.66% from Rs. 54.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 87.28 crore in March 2022 down 395.36% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2021.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 14.00 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|593.75
|584.74
|592.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|593.75
|584.74
|592.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|245.65
|188.16
|167.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|40.93
|68.67
|59.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.79
|52.78
|47.39
|Depreciation
|29.36
|29.51
|34.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|344.86
|336.45
|293.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-121.84
|-90.83
|-10.19
|Other Income
|5.20
|1.98
|5.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-116.64
|-88.85
|-4.97
|Interest
|4.14
|13.15
|49.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-120.78
|-102.00
|-54.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-120.78
|-102.00
|-54.49
|Tax
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-120.78
|-102.03
|-54.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-120.78
|-102.03
|-54.49
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.49
|-11.39
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-13.49
|-11.39
|-6.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.49
|-11.39
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|-13.49
|-11.39
|-6.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
