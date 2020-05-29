Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore in March 2020 down 15.34% from Rs. 634.33 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.36 crore in March 2020 up 43.58% from Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.56 crore in March 2020 up 36.06% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2019.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 29.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -58.91% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|537.00
|566.37
|634.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|537.00
|566.37
|634.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|162.20
|189.50
|179.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.98
|-22.12
|22.32
|Power & Fuel
|179.42
|177.99
|211.99
|Employees Cost
|54.05
|52.78
|50.40
|Depreciation
|37.77
|35.69
|39.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|77.43
|110.76
|121.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.15
|21.77
|9.71
|Other Income
|5.64
|16.67
|1.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.79
|38.44
|11.26
|Interest
|59.20
|58.17
|61.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.41
|-19.73
|-50.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.41
|-19.73
|-50.27
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.11
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.36
|-19.62
|-50.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.36
|-19.62
|-50.27
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.18
|-5.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.18
|-5.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.18
|-5.61
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.18
|-5.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am