you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore in March 2020 down 15.34% from Rs. 634.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.36 crore in March 2020 up 43.58% from Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.56 crore in March 2020 up 36.06% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2019.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 29.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -58.91% over the last 12 months.

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations537.00566.37634.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations537.00566.37634.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials162.20189.50179.19
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.98-22.1222.32
Power & Fuel179.42177.99211.99
Employees Cost54.0552.7850.40
Depreciation37.7735.6939.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses77.43110.76121.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1521.779.71
Other Income5.6416.671.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7938.4411.26
Interest59.2058.1761.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.41-19.73-50.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-28.41-19.73-50.27
Tax-0.05-0.11--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.36-19.62-50.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.36-19.62-50.27
Equity Share Capital17.9117.9117.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.17-2.18-5.61
Diluted EPS-3.17-2.18-5.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.17-2.18-5.61
Diluted EPS-3.17-2.18-5.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 29, 2020 10:32 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Glass & Glass Products #Hind Nat Glass #Hindusthan National Glass and Industries #Results

