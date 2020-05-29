Hind Nat Glass Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 537.00 crore in March 2020 down 15.34% from Rs. 634.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.36 crore in March 2020 up 43.58% from Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.56 crore in March 2020 up 36.06% from Rs. 50.39 crore in March 2019.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 29.50 on May 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -58.91% over the last 12 months.