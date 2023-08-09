English
    Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.05 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 701.05 crore in June 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 634.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.07 crore in June 2023 up 163.35% from Rs. 137.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.11 crore in June 2023 up 208.37% from Rs. 104.37 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Nat Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 9.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.35 in June 2022.

    Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 11.30 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.

    Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations701.05661.47634.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations701.05661.47634.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials231.93226.58271.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.65-5.8930.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.7566.7451.05
    Depreciation23.2223.2730.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses323.10319.58387.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7031.19-136.66
    Other Income22.202.912.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.8934.09-134.54
    Interest2.7214.942.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.1719.16-137.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.1719.16-137.43
    Tax0.110.43--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.0718.73-137.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.0718.73-137.43
    Equity Share Capital17.9117.9117.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.722.09-15.35
    Diluted EPS9.722.09-15.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.722.09-15.35
    Diluted EPS9.722.09-15.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023

