Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 701.05 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.05 crore in June 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 634.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.07 crore in June 2023 up 163.35% from Rs. 137.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.11 crore in June 2023 up 208.37% from Rs. 104.37 crore in June 2022.

Hind Nat Glass EPS has increased to Rs. 9.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.35 in June 2022.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 11.30 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -12.40% over the last 12 months.