Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore in June 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 424.96 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.43 crore in June 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 67.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.37 crore in June 2022 down 825.8% from Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2021.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 13.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -67.65% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|634.80
|593.75
|424.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|634.80
|593.75
|424.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|271.64
|245.65
|162.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.93
|40.93
|-83.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.05
|54.79
|51.18
|Depreciation
|30.17
|29.36
|30.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|387.67
|344.86
|283.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-136.66
|-121.84
|-18.99
|Other Income
|2.12
|5.20
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.54
|-116.64
|-15.98
|Interest
|2.89
|4.14
|51.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-137.43
|-120.78
|-67.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-137.43
|-120.78
|-67.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-137.43
|-120.78
|-67.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-137.43
|-120.78
|-67.53
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.35
|-13.49
|-7.54
|Diluted EPS
|-15.35
|-13.49
|-7.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.35
|-13.49
|-7.54
|Diluted EPS
|-15.35
|-13.49
|-7.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited