Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore in June 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 424.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.43 crore in June 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 67.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.37 crore in June 2022 down 825.8% from Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2021.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 13.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -67.65% over the last 12 months.

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 634.80 593.75 424.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 634.80 593.75 424.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.64 245.65 162.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.93 40.93 -83.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.05 54.79 51.18
Depreciation 30.17 29.36 30.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 387.67 344.86 283.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -136.66 -121.84 -18.99
Other Income 2.12 5.20 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -134.54 -116.64 -15.98
Interest 2.89 4.14 51.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -137.43 -120.78 -67.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -137.43 -120.78 -67.53
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -137.43 -120.78 -67.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -137.43 -120.78 -67.53
Equity Share Capital 17.91 17.91 17.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.35 -13.49 -7.54
Diluted EPS -15.35 -13.49 -7.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.35 -13.49 -7.54
Diluted EPS -15.35 -13.49 -7.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
