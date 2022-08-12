Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore, up 49.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 634.80 crore in June 2022 up 49.38% from Rs. 424.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 137.43 crore in June 2022 down 103.51% from Rs. 67.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 104.37 crore in June 2022 down 825.8% from Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2021.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 13.20 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.03% returns over the last 6 months and -67.65% over the last 12 months.