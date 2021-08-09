Hind Nat Glass Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 424.96 crore, up 44.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.96 crore in June 2021 up 44.12% from Rs. 294.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.53 crore in June 2021 up 25.63% from Rs. 90.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.38 crore in June 2021 up 1715.73% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2020.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 44.20 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.99% returns over the last 6 months and 57.86% over the last 12 months.