Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 584.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 92.52% from Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2022 up 131.4% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021.

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 593.69 573.30 584.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 593.69 573.30 584.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 217.12 259.56 188.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.38 -9.87 68.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.69 52.29 52.78
Depreciation 24.58 28.29 29.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 302.08 345.02 336.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.16 -101.99 -90.83
Other Income 0.21 2.84 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.95 -99.15 -88.85
Interest 1.68 7.83 13.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.63 -106.98 -102.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.63 -106.98 -102.00
Tax -- -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.63 -106.98 -102.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.63 -106.98 -102.03
Equity Share Capital 17.91 17.91 17.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 -11.95 -11.39
Diluted EPS -0.85 -11.95 -11.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.85 -11.95 -11.39
Diluted EPS -0.85 -11.95 -11.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited