Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 584.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 92.52% from Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2022 up 131.4% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021.