Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 584.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 92.52% from Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2022 up 131.4% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 9.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.