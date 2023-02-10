English
    Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 584.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 92.52% from Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2022 up 131.4% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021.

    Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations593.69573.30584.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations593.69573.30584.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.12259.56188.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.38-9.8768.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.6952.2952.78
    Depreciation24.5828.2929.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses302.08345.02336.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.16-101.99-90.83
    Other Income0.212.841.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.95-99.15-88.85
    Interest1.687.8313.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.63-106.98-102.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.63-106.98-102.00
    Tax----0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.63-106.98-102.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.63-106.98-102.03
    Equity Share Capital17.9117.9117.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-11.95-11.39
    Diluted EPS-0.85-11.95-11.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-11.95-11.39
    Diluted EPS-0.85-11.95-11.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
