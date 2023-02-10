Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore, up 1.53% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 593.69 crore in December 2022 up 1.53% from Rs. 584.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2022 up 92.52% from Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.63 crore in December 2022 up 131.4% from Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 9.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.78% returns over the last 6 months and -52.21% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|593.69
|573.30
|584.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|593.69
|573.30
|584.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|217.12
|259.56
|188.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.38
|-9.87
|68.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.69
|52.29
|52.78
|Depreciation
|24.58
|28.29
|29.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|302.08
|345.02
|336.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-101.99
|-90.83
|Other Income
|0.21
|2.84
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.95
|-99.15
|-88.85
|Interest
|1.68
|7.83
|13.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.63
|-106.98
|-102.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.63
|-106.98
|-102.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.63
|-106.98
|-102.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.63
|-106.98
|-102.03
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-11.95
|-11.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-11.95
|-11.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-11.95
|-11.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-11.95
|-11.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited