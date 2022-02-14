Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 584.74 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 584.74 crore in December 2021 up 12.1% from Rs. 521.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021 down 39.31% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021 down 635.56% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2020.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 20.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.50% over the last 12 months.