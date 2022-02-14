Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 584.74 crore, up 12.1% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 584.74 crore in December 2021 up 12.1% from Rs. 521.62 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.03 crore in December 2021 down 39.31% from Rs. 73.24 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 59.34 crore in December 2021 down 635.56% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2020.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 20.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -49.50% returns over the last 6 months and -26.50% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|584.74
|493.55
|521.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|584.74
|493.55
|521.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|188.16
|163.26
|160.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|68.67
|-41.74
|7.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.78
|53.56
|52.91
|Depreciation
|29.51
|29.77
|31.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|336.45
|309.24
|291.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-90.83
|-20.54
|-23.11
|Other Income
|1.98
|13.87
|2.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-88.85
|-6.67
|-20.76
|Interest
|13.15
|51.55
|52.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-102.00
|-58.22
|-73.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.00
|-58.22
|-73.24
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-102.03
|-58.19
|-73.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-102.03
|-58.19
|-73.24
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.39
|-6.50
|-8.18
|Diluted EPS
|-11.39
|-6.50
|-8.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.39
|-6.50
|-8.18
|Diluted EPS
|-11.39
|-6.50
|-8.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited