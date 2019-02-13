Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 621.28 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.28 crore in December 2018 up 24.26% from Rs. 499.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.67 crore in December 2018 up 3.59% from Rs. 81.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2018 up 16.98% from Rs. 22.09 crore in December 2017.

Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 92.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.