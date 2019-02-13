Hind Nat Glass Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 621.28 crore, up 24.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan National Glass and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 621.28 crore in December 2018 up 24.26% from Rs. 499.99 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.67 crore in December 2018 up 3.59% from Rs. 81.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2018 up 16.98% from Rs. 22.09 crore in December 2017.
Hind Nat Glass shares closed at 92.10 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindusthan National Glass and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|621.28
|581.08
|499.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|621.28
|581.08
|499.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|183.60
|183.37
|144.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|26.49
|-6.24
|32.71
|Power & Fuel
|247.36
|241.63
|168.21
|Employees Cost
|55.90
|50.66
|50.61
|Depreciation
|40.68
|40.04
|39.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.75
|88.01
|82.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.50
|-16.39
|-18.10
|Other Income
|1.66
|1.40
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.84
|-14.99
|-17.37
|Interest
|63.58
|63.82
|64.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-78.42
|-78.81
|-81.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-78.42
|-78.81
|-81.60
|Tax
|0.25
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-78.67
|-78.81
|-81.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-78.67
|-78.81
|-81.60
|Equity Share Capital
|17.91
|17.91
|17.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-8.80
|-9.29
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-8.80
|-9.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.79
|-8.80
|-9.29
|Diluted EPS
|-8.79
|-8.80
|-9.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited