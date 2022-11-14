Hind Hardy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore, down 20.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.43 crore in September 2022 down 20.46% from Rs. 18.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 82.47% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2022 down 69.64% from Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021.

Hind Hardy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 249.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.42% returns over the last 6 months and -16.14% over the last 12 months.