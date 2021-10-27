Hind Hardy Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.14 crore, up 60.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.14 crore in September 2021 up 60.26% from Rs. 11.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021 up 111.53% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2021 up 77.7% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2020.

Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.15 in September 2020.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 246.10 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.77% returns over the last 6 months