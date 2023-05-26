Hind Hardy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore, up 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.50 crore in March 2023 up 18.54% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2023 up 192.36% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 up 142.57% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.56 in March 2022.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 281.55 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.52% returns over the last 6 months and 23.70% over the last 12 months.