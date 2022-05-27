Hind Hardy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in March 2022 down 4.37% from Rs. 15.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 70.93% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 60.7% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Hind Hardy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.26 in March 2021.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 219.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.05% returns over the last 6 months and 33.56% over the last 12 months.