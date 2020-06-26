Hind Hardy Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in March 2020 down 30.09% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 70.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2020 down 56.47% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019.

Hind Hardy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2019.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 49.55 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.72% returns over the last 6 months and -42.08% over the last 12 months.