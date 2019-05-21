Hind Hardy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.23 crore in March 2019 up 10.48% from Rs. 11.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 down 70.65% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2019 down 37.96% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.

Hind Hardy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2018.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 121.95 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.81% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.