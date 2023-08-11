Hind Hardy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 14.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 up 274.06% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 180.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

Hind Hardy shares closed at 417.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.98% returns over the last 6 months and 72.78% over the last 12 months.