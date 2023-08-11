English
    Hind Hardy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Hardy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.40 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 14.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 up 274.06% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 180.68% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Hardy EPS has increased to Rs. 10.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in June 2022.

    Hind Hardy shares closed at 417.95 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.98% returns over the last 6 months and 72.78% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Hardy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4017.5014.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4017.5014.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.659.328.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54-0.12-0.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.862.622.77
    Depreciation0.230.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.073.372.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.132.090.53
    Other Income0.110.130.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.242.220.66
    Interest0.070.100.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.172.120.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.172.120.58
    Tax0.560.560.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.611.560.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.611.560.43
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7510.402.88
    Diluted EPS10.7510.402.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7510.402.88
    Diluted EPS10.7510.402.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

